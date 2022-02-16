Sheffield Wednesday's Topsey the Cat update as help pours in

Support has been pouring in for Topsey the Cat – who ran on to the field at a Sheffield Wednesday game – after an appeal was launched to help raise funds for an operation.

By Joe Crann
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:00 pm

Topsey made her way onto the pitch midway through Wednesday’s win over Wigan Athletic this month, and it’s since been revealed that she was attacked by another animal and has broken a bone in her spine, an injury that requires an operation in order for the nine-year-old to make a full recovery.

The JustGiving page says, “The vet believes I can live a full, healthy and happy life I first need a CT Scan, a MRI scan and an operation. Unfortunately there is a huge cost to making me better with an estimate of £9,000 for the scans and operation on top of the fees so far and for recuperation. Any funds received over the cost of veterinary fees will be donated to Pet Samaritans.

“That’s where I need your help… Please help me get better, any donation possible no matter how small will help, I have had a distressing eight months and now I just want a long peaceful life at home with my family.”

Several fans have contributed in recent days, with over £6,700 being raised so far as Topsey’s owners get closer to the £10,000 target that they set when they launched their Just Giving page.

If you wish to donate to Topsey’s cause, you can do so here – things are looking promising.

Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic had a visitor in Topsey the other night. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)
