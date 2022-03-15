Sheffield Wednesday had Lewis Gibson missing due to a niggle against Accrington Stanley.

Gibson has done well in blue and white since recovering from injury earlier this year, but wasn’t even in the Owls’ matchday squad for the 1-1 draw against Accrington at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

Moore, who made three changes to the side that beat Cambridge United 6-0 over the weekend, explained to the media after the game that he didn’t want to risk the central defender – but admitted that they don’t know yet how long he faces on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss said, “It’s too early to say with him, but Lewis has picked up a knock so was unavailable tonight… Hopefully in the next 24 hours what the extent of his injury is.

“We don’t think it’s similar to what he had before, we just think that with him coming back after being off for some time, when you play a couple of games like that sometimes you pick up little niggles. It’s only a little niggle really, but I didn’t want to risk him tonight because he was feeling a little bit sore.”

Wednesday’s next game will see them make the long trip down to Gillingham this weekend, and it certainly sounds as though their on-loan defender will be missing once again as they look to try and climb back into the Play-Off places after missing their opportunity at S6 this evening.