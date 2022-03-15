Callum Paterson scored Sheffield Wednesday's only goal against Accrington Stanley.

But their 22nd goal at Hillsborough this year was not enough to seal all three points as they were pegged back by Accrington Stanley to draw 1-1.

Wednesday struggled to get going in the first half… They looked ponderous in possession too often, and Accrington bossed the physical battle more than possibly any other team that the Owls have faced this season.

The visitors won the bulk of the aerial duels at both ends of the pitch, and chances were few and far between in a half that certainly seemed to play into Accy’s hands as they kept Darren Moore’s side at arm’s length.

But even in a quiet half, there were a couple of opportunities that the hosts could – and probably should – have capitalised on.

Saido Berahino found himself in space by the penalty area inside the opening 10 minutes, but Toby Savin made himself big to deny him – just moments after he’d done to same to block a Barry Bannan header.

At the other end Bailey Peacock-Farrell was largely untroubled aside from a couple of crosses into the box, and it was the Owls who went closest to taking the lead as the opening 45 came to an end, with Callum Paterson’s low drive in the 43rd minute being kept out by Savin once again.

Moore made his first change – possibly a forced one – at the break as Liam Palmer was replaced by Jack Hunt, and then dipped into his pocked again 10 minutes later as Lee Gregory was introduced for Saido Berahino.

Wednesday needed more impetus, and the changes seemed to give them that. They kept pushing, kept turning the screw, and with 25 minutes on the clock they got their just rewards.

Marvin Johnson, who had had a quiet night by his standards, bounded down the left-hand side and beautifully found Hunt. The defender saw his effort cleared off the line, but then headed back into the centre of the box and ‘Pato’ didn’t have to be asked twice as he smashed a low effort into the gaping Accrington net.

The goal seemed to give the Owls a boost, with Paterson having the ball in the net once again not long afterwards only to see it ruled out for offside, and Hunt hitting it over the bar after Bannan found his wonderful run into the box.

It certainly wasn’t plain sailing though.

Bannan was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – a decision that didn’t seem to sit well with the skipper – but Wednesday kept pressing, knowing just how fragile a 1-0 lead could be.

And then that Achilles heel of theirs was kicked once again.

A corner into the box in the 83rd minute was horribly defended, and a mix-up between BPF and Johnson saw the latter credited with an own goal. Wednesday’s inability to defend set-pieces has cost them so many points this season, and it proved to be the case once again.