Barry Bannan battles Stanley's Ethan Hamilton.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley: 'Changed the game' 'Flat-footed' - A four and an eight as Owls held to a draw by Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday were dragged into Accrington Stanley’s game and were held to a 1-1 draw on a frustrating evening under the floodlights at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:43 pm

Callum Paterson smashed home a second half goal to put the Owls on their way to a vital three points, but more suspect defending from a set piece cost them dearly.

There were bright moments but the performance fell a little flat, with skipper Barry Bannan subbed off early.

With numbers ranging from a four to an eight, here are our ratings from a trudge of an evening at S6.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 4

Didn't have much to do until he did. Looked flat-footed for Accrington's goal, which was a bit of a mess.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Jordan Storey - 6

For the first time in a Wednesday shirt looked troubled, particularly in the air up against Bishop and Pell. Grew into things as the game went on.

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Overcame a rusty touch or two early doors in what was his first start in 143 days. Unleashed a galloping run or two, which adds a different dimension to Wednesday's offering. Looked strong and healthy.

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Sam Hutchinson - 6

Made one or two trademarked tackles in the first half and did his best to drive Wednesday forward. Carded in the second half for a typically full-blooded challenge.

Photo: Steve Ellis

