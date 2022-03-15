Callum Paterson smashed home a second half goal to put the Owls on their way to a vital three points, but more suspect defending from a set piece cost them dearly.

There were bright moments but the performance fell a little flat, with skipper Barry Bannan subbed off early.

With numbers ranging from a four to an eight, here are our ratings from a trudge of an evening at S6.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 4 Didn't have much to do until he did. Looked flat-footed for Accrington's goal, which was a bit of a mess.

Jordan Storey - 6 For the first time in a Wednesday shirt looked troubled, particularly in the air up against Bishop and Pell. Grew into things as the game went on.

Dominic Iorfa - 7 Overcame a rusty touch or two early doors in what was his first start in 143 days. Unleashed a galloping run or two, which adds a different dimension to Wednesday's offering. Looked strong and healthy.

Sam Hutchinson - 6 Made one or two trademarked tackles in the first half and did his best to drive Wednesday forward. Carded in the second half for a typically full-blooded challenge.