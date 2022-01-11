Ryan Galvin is back at Sheffield Wednesday – but it might not be for long…

The 20-year-old full back played 19 games for the Tigers during a very successful spell in the National League North on a personal level, gaining plaudits for his performances and being named in the league’s Team of the Week on several occasions.

It had been thought that his loan, that expired this month, would be extended further – however on Monday he was back in action for Wednesday’s U23s as they saw off Professional Development League leaders, Coventry City, with a 4-2 victory.

Galvin started that game at Middlewood Road, and there have been questions raised about what the plan is for the young former Wigan Athletic man now that his time in Gloucester has come to an end.

It’s not thought that a return to Gloucestershire is completely off the cards, however it may be that Wednesday are looking to get him playing at a higher level, possibly in League Two or the National League, for the second part of the season following his decision to sign a new Wednesday contract late last year.

Galvin, who is highly rated at Hillsborough, has a deal with the club through to 2023, and will be eager to show Darren Moore that he’s got what it takes to challenge for a spot in his first team plans in the not-so-distant future.

As of today, Cameron Dawson – with Exeter City – is Wednesday’s only player left out on loan.