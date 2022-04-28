The Owls need a result against Pompey to guarantee their spot in the Play-Offs, and will have a huge Hillsborough crowd hoping to roar them on to three points.

It has been confirmed that all of the tickets available to Wednesdayites have now been officially sold out, while it would appear that there aren’t too many tickets left for the away supporters either, who sold out their initial allocation of 2,100 and were granted 1,000 more.

Wednesday said in a statement on Thursday, “Saturday’s season finale against Portsmouth is now completely sold out for home supporters… The Owls made a further 1,000 seats available in the West Stand Lower on Wednesday, which have all been snapped up.

“No further tickets will be available… All fans are advised to arrive at Hillsborough as early as possible this weekend to avoid unnecessary queuing as we welcome our highest S6 attendance for some years.”

There is a chance that Wednesday could beat their highest attendance in recent years – 33,681 against Fulham in 2016/17 – however safety regulations mean that there is a small section on the North Stand that has had to remain empty. Any seats that Wednesday were allowed to sell in alignment with the relevant authorities have now been sold.

The crowd will be some way off the 38,000+ that attended their final league game in the 2011/12 season, however that was made possible due to the Wycombe Wanderers fans being put into the now unused corner between the North Stand and Leppings Lane end.