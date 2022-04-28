But it was – for once – an award that slipped through his fingers as MK Dons star man Scott Twine took the gong home thanks to a stellar season in which he has piled up 16 goals and 13 assists, in doing so inspiring his side’s challenge for automatic promotion.

Aged just 22, Twine is one season into a long-term contract with the Milton Keynes side, though his name has been linked with a handful of clubs in the Championship.

Twine revealed he spent time talking to Wednesday skipper Bannan both at the awards dinner last week and after the Owls’ 3-2 win at Stadium MK earlier this month, though to the disappointment of Owls fans it was not an enquiry as to his availability next season, it seems.

MK Dons star Scott Twine has been a standout player in League One this season.

“I’m just so happy to win the award,” Twine told Football League World.

“Barry Bannan is an unbelievable player, we saw that when they played against us a couple of games ago, unfortunately.

“He’s a really good guy as well. I really do like him. I spoke to him a little bit tonight and a bit at the game. He’s a really nice guy.”

Asked what the pair had discussed, Twine said he discussed Bannan’s career and made clear his admiration for the Scottish playmaker: “It was respect to him really.