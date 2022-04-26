Lee Gregory was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday against Fleetwood Town.

The Owls were 2-1 down at the break despite taking the lead early at Fleetwood, but two second half goals from Gregory secured an impressive turnaround and meant that they would finish the evening back in fourth place.

Things didn’t look like they were going Wednesday’s way at Highbury, however the striker’s goals made sure that they got the job done in difficult circumstances.

Darren Moore said in his post-match interview that there were some ‘choice words’ spoken in the changing room at half time, and the Owls’ hattrick hero says that he felt it was something that was needed.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Gregory explained, “The gaffer gave us a bit of a b******ing at half time. And we needed that boost - because we knew that, with the players we’ve got, we can beat any team. So we just needed that boost and the gaffer gave us that.

“I think we came out in the second half, and you could see that we dominated it all over the pitch. We knew that if we got a second, then we’d get a third.”