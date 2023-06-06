Why Sheffield Wednesday’s 'brilliant' potential defensive target will end up a free agent

The Star reported on Monday that the 24-year-old former Manchester United man had made his way onto the Owls’ radar as they eye new signings for their return to the Championship, with Poole ticking a lot of the boxes with regards to what Darren Moore will be looking for.
Poole joined the Imps in 2021, winning multiple club awards during his time there, but is now on the lookout for ‘options at a higher level’ as his current deal in Lincolnshire comes to an end.
Lincoln’s Director of Football, Jez George, said when they announced the club’s retained list that they would love to keep him – but didn’t want to stand in his way as he progresses up the pyramid.
“We have done everything possible to keep Regan at the club,” he explained. “But he wants to explore options at a higher level and we fully respect that.
“Regan has been brilliant for Lincoln City, captaining the team on many occasions, including on his final appearance at the LNER Stadium on Sunday, and is held in high esteem by everyone. We sincerely wish Regan all the best in the next chapter of his career, thank him for everything and hope that he gets the opportunity he deserves at a higher level of the football pyramid.”
Taking to Instagram last month, the defender bid farewell to the club by saying, “I would like to thank everyone associated with Lincoln City for the last two and a half years... I have loved every single minute of representing this incredible club, and I wish you all the very best for the future. It’s been an absolute pleasure.”
Wednesday are expected to have a busy summer as a number of players leave the club following the expiry of their contracts or loans at Hillsborough, and Moore will be hoping to get lots of his work done early so he can focus on the football as much as possible going into preseason next month.