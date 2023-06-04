News you can trust since 1887
David Stockdale secures quick new move after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Departing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, David Stockdale, has already lined up his next move – signing for York City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST

A statement from the National League side said, “York City FC are delighted to announce the return of goalkeeper David Stockdale who will join the club upon the expiry of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday from July 2023.

“The 37-year-old started his senior career with the Minstermen 20 years ago after coming through the club’s academy and making his debut as a 17-year-old against Oxford United.”

Not only will ‘Stocko’ be putting on his gloves between the sticks, but he’ll also be taking on the Head of Recruitment position with the Minstermen - a role that he’s looking forward to.

“It was one of the things I wanted to do, to come back here. I didn’t express that to anybody but my family, but 20 years after I made my debut, to come back and try and help while I can, I’m really pleased...

“I could have stayed just playing in the EFL, but I also wanted to go into that side of it... I’ve been getting experience of it alongside doing my FA courses. So it’s something that I’ll be doing in between helping the gaffer, and basically trying to put in place things for the future of this club.”

