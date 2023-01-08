It’s a fixture that’s already been moved once, but Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley fans will now have to wait even longer for their League One fixture.

The Owls and their South Yorkshire rivals are both going great guns in the third tier of late, and with the Reds one of only three teams to beat Wednesday this season the game at Oakwell is much-anticipated by both sets of fans.

It was originally planned for January 28th at 3pm, but after discussions with South Yorkshire Police it was decided that it would instead take place a day later at 1pm.

There was always the proviso, however, that progress in the FA Cup for either side would result in it being moved again – and Wednesday will now be busy that weekend following their impressive 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

A statement from Barnsley after the Owls’ victory confirmed that, saying, “Following tonight's Emirates FA Cup third round result, our prospective meeting with the Owls on Sunday 29 January will be rearranged.

"After Sheffield Wednesday pulled off an Emirates FA Cup giant-killing at Hillsborough this evening, beating Newcastle United in the third round, the result means that our scheduled fixture with Darren Moore's side will need to be moved to a later date.

“The January 29 meeting falls on the weekend of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round, so the Owls' continued involvement in the competition will see a new date agreed for our league fixture at Oakwell.”

The fourth round draw for the FA Cup will take place at 4pm this afternoon.