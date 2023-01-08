Sheffield Wednesday’s match-winner, Josh Windass, couldn’t hear his interviewer after beating Newcastle United.

The Owls attacker scored twice as they picked up a shock win over Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday night, a special evening for the fans in what was a fantastic atmosphere by the time it came to an end.

His first goal came from close range - with a hint of offside - but his second was pure class as he slotted past Martin Dubravka with a very calm finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof came off at S6 when Darren Moore’s side went 2-0 up, and then once again as the final whistle went after eight minutes of injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was so loud after the game, in fact, that Man of the Match Windass admitted to Eilidh Barbour “I honestly don’t know what you just said” as she attempted to ask about his performance and goals on the night.

They did get a little bit out of him, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was enjoyable,” he said. “We’ve been on a good run of form so, yeah, tonight was no different. It’s always nice to score, I’ve been in good form, so yeah it’s nice to score.”

Check out his interview below:

Advertisement Hide Ad