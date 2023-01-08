Newcastle United’s England international, Kieran Trippier, was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson after Saturday’s FA Cup win.

The Owls ran out as 2-1 winners to secure one of the biggest results of the third round, and - while Josh Windass’ goals got the job done – Dawson made a string of impressive saves to make sure they got over the line.

Trippier, who recently returned from the World Cup, came on in the second half with Newcastle chasing the game, and though he was upset to be knocked out, he admitted that they always knew they’d have a battle on their hands.

“We don’t like losing,” he told the club afterwards. “We’ve been on a good run, but it was never going to be an easy game - we spoke about that all week, the threats of Sheffield Wednesday, and they’re in a bit of a run of form themselves in their league.

“But there’s no excuses, we’ve got to score and got to be clinical.”

The 32-year-old finished off his interview by giving kudos to the Owls skipper, calling some of his saves ‘unbelievable’.

He concluded with, “You’ve got to give huge credit to their goalkeeper, because he pulled off four or five unbelievable saves - so he deserves huge credit for their side.”

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier (centre) praised Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Wednesday now await the fourth round draw of the competition to see who they’ll be pitted against next in the world’s oldest cup competition – and Darren Moore will no doubt be hoping for another home draw if they can get it.