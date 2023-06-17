News you can trust since 1887
The exclusive club that Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan will join next season

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, will join a very exclusive club at S6 next season as he enters into their top 20 appearance-makers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 17th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST

The Owls skipper had his hands on the League One play-off final trophy a couple of weeks ago, and after a clause in his contract triggered a one-year extension of his deal it’s almost guaranteed that he’ll be donning blue and white again in 2023/24.

With that in mind, he needs just to play just two more games to go level with Peter Shirtliff in 20th place and join Liam Palmer in a select group of players who have written their name into the club’s history books.

Palmer, meanwhile, will hit an incredible milestone with three more appearances of his own – with the Owls academy product just a handful of matches away from becoming only the 14th player in the club’s history to reach the 400-game mark.

Here’s how the top 20 looks as things stand:

1. Andrew Wilson (546)

2. Jack Brown (507)

3. Alan Finney (504)

4. Kevin Pressman (478)

5. Tommy Crawshaw (465)

6. Redfern Froggatt (458)

7. Don Megson (442)

8. John Fantham (434)

9.Ernest Blenkinsop/Teddy Davison (424)

11. Mark Hooper (423)

12. Ellis Rimmer/Nigel Worthington (417)

14. Liam Palmer (397)

15. Ron Springett (384)

16.. Tom McAnearney (382)

17. Tom Brittleton (372)

18. Des Walker (362)

19. Willie Layton (361)

20. Peter Shirtliff (359)

After ‘Baz’ and ‘Palms’ Dominic Iorfa is the player with the most appearances for the club, and the fact that he’s made over 200 fewer than both of them shows just how much the Owls pair have given to the cause over the years.

