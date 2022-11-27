The Owls ran out as 2-1 winners on Saturday afternoon, with a Michael Smith brace securing their spot in the third round of this year’s competition.

It wasn’t without stress, though, with Darren Moore’s side spending the bulk of the game behind, as well as losing both Lee Gregory and Michael Ihiekwe to injury along the way.

But Wednesday had to reshuffle the pack even before the game began, with Moore explained afterwards that midfielder, Tyreeq Bakinson, was due to start the game in favour of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

But ‘Fizz’ was added to the side at the last minute after Bakinson pulled out due to feeling unwell, with the former Bristol City man unable to take to the field.

He wasn’t the only one missing as the likes of George Byers and Akin Famewo remain sidelined, but the Wednesday boss did make eight changes to his side after the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town. It didn’t seem to work out quite as he’d planned – with the ‘cohesion’ proving to be an issue.

“We made a couple of changes to give one or two some minutes,” he explained afterwards. “The cohesion of the team wasn't there. Credit Mansfield and the way they sat in to that mid to low block.

“They countered us very, very well. When they got into our half of the pitch, they used the ball well. Nigel (Clough) will probably feel in the threatening areas that they didn't have that ruthlessness and it meant we stayed in the game.

We saw in the second half the subs make an impact. If I'm honest, I didn't want to put them on today. They weren't meant to come on. I was going to leave them off the pitch but in the end with the way the game went I put them on late.”

Wednesday will now be waiting for Monday night's FA Cup third round draw to see who they’ll be facing next after seeing off both Mansfield and Morecambe in their two opening games.