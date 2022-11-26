Sheffield Wednesday injury update after key duo limp off in FA Cup win

The Owls left it late to complete a turnaround on Saturday afternoon, with super sub Michael Smith scoring both goals after George Lapslie had given them a deserved lead in the first half.

A victory put them in the hat for Monday’s third round draw, but there was concern for both Ihiekwe and Gregory as neither was able to complete the fixture and were replaced by Mark McGuinness and Barry Bannan respectively.

The good news, according to the Owls boss, is that neither injury is muscle-related – and he’s hopeful that they won’t be knocks that keep them out for an extended period of time.

“Both are contact injuries,” Moore explained. “Icky was a coming together of knees, and with Greggers the land has come down on his foot. So we’ll have to wait and see where both of them are at, but hopefully they’re not too serious. We’ll assess them over the next 48 hours.

“I had a chat with Icky after he came off and he said it was just a coming together – they were just left with painful ones. Hopefully it’s not too serious though, and they just need to settle down.”

Wednesday face Derby County next Saturday as they return to League One action, and Moore will be hoping that he has as many players available as possible for what could be a big game for the club.

