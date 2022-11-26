The Owls came from behind to beat the Stags on Saturday night to progress in the FA Cup, but only managed to turn the game around after Michael Smith, Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa were introduced into the game.

Moore admitted he was disappointed with bits of what he saw on the night, but admits that he doesn’t lay the blame entirely at their door after he made eight changes for the game at Hillsborough.

"It was hard for them,” he told The Star afterwards. “And I knew it would be after Mansfield losing last week at Harrogate. I knew the mindset they'd be in and I knew it would be a tough game because of the changes I made.

"We'd spoken all week that they'd have to get their minds right or it would be a tough game and a long afternoon… We could have been talking about another replay we wouldn't have wanted. We knew it would be a tough game.”

“I don't blame them solely. because one or two have been stop-start with injuries - but it's a clear message to them how detailed they've got to be in their work.

"When you're not quite in and around it, it shows how far the game can stretch away from you.

Sheffield Wednesday's fringe players didn't really put their hands up for starting berths on Saturday. (Steve Ellis)

"It was a clear message from a learning perspective. In terms of that and minutes in them, it would have done them the world of good."

He also spoke once again of the team’s ‘doggedness’ when it comes to getting results, praising the goals that they scored.

Moore said, "I knew it wouldn't be free-flowing and those on the pitch would have to play really, really well but they would have definitely stretched their legs today and Mansfield played really well.

"There's an efficiency about us at the moment where we're not playing free-flowing but there's a doggedness to our work and the ugly parts of the game we are doing well to stay in games. It's a good ingredient to have.

"We got through to the third round through a moment of brilliance and an excellent goal.”