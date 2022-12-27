News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday offer Barry Bannan and George Byers reassurances after double sub – Mallik Wilks absence explained

Sheffield Wednesday took off both Barry Bannan and George Byers as a precautionary measure during their win over Fleetwood Town.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago

The Owls were handed a big boost as the midfield duo returned for the game against the Cod Army on Boxing Day, with both putting in solid performances and Byers getting a first half equaliser on the way to their 2-1 victory.

Fans were concerned in the second half, however, when both spent a bit of time receiving treatment – but Darren Moore says that it was a case of fatigue, adding that he hopes to have them back for the visit of Port Vale on Thursday night.

He’s also hoping to have Lee Gregory, who had to go off in the first half, available as well.

Moore told The Star afterwards, “It was precautionary, just to protect them really. With the games we’ve got coming up for the Christmas and New Year period, we need all our players really.

“We put Josh and Fizz on as precautions for them, but I’m hoping that with Greggers, George and Baz will all be available - but we’ll assess them over the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss also explained the absence of Mallik Wilks from the matchday squad, revealing that it wasn’t for footballing reasons.

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Moore explained, “It was a personal issue today why he wasn't involved so we certainly hope that the situation will sort itself out and that he'll be available for the next game."

Wednesday face Vale at 7.45pm on Thursday.

