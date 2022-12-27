Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson had a very busy afternoon as the Owls saw off Fleetwood Town on Monday.

The 32-year-old set up George Byers’ equaliser to level things up at 1-1, then cleared one off the line just before the break – finishing the game off by scoring the winner in the second half and forcing the foul that ultimately got Shaun Rooney sent off and kickstarted a row that ended up involving both Darren Moore and David Stockdale.

Johnson was praised for his efforts by Moore after the game, but the player himself says he's just trying to do his bit to help the team get the wins that they need for their promotion push.

Speaking to The Star following his star turn, ‘Marv’ said, “For the assist it was a bit of mishit, but I just tried to keep it down and not sky it,” he said with a smile. “Luckily it fell to George, and he was there to put it in the net. So I’ll take that.

“The goalline clearance, I’m not sure I was there, but it clearly helped the team.

“And to pop up with the winner, we’re going to need that from every single player this season. There are going to be times when we need someone to step up, to show that bit of magic to help us get the points we need to achieve what we want.

“I’ve had a few, I’ve missed a few, and I’m not going to stop trying… If you don’t shoot, you don’t score - whether I miss or not I’ll just keep going to try and help the team.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson was the match-winner against Fleetwood Town. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Johnson also went on to praise the Wednesday faithful for their support after another sold out away end on Boxing Day, saying he’s glad they’ve been able to see a different side of them.

The wideman said, “It’s nice, the support we have home and away is incredible. It’s good, it’s confidence booster for the boys, and the fans know what we can do when we play well, and in another way we’ve shown what we can do when we aren’t playing so well – we can really dig in against teams that are going to climb all over you.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Port Vale on Thursday night.