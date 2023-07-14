Sheffield Wednesday starlet, Bailey Cadamarteri, is on the mend after an injury cut short his 2022/23 season.

The 18-year-old forward has made a name for himself in the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, progressing up the rungs quickly and playing above his age group for large chunks of time, so some fans have been surprised not to see him feature against York City or Chesterfield like so many of his academy teammates.

For the talented teen, though, he’s been working his way back from a double hernia operation towards the end of last season, so has missed out on the opportunity to get gametime alongside the seniors in preseason so far.

It’s thought that the striker, who has played a big part in the club’s strong FA Youth Cup runs recently, is now getting close to being back to full fitness, and he’ll be harbouring hopes that he could be on the plane to Spain this weekend when Xisco and his players jet out to Murcia for a warm weather camp.

The Spaniard has spoken of the importance that he places on the development of youth players at S6, news that will be music to the ears of players like Cadamarteri as they look to continue their development in blue and white.