Why Sheffield Wednesday pantomime villain will miss out for Fleetwood – ex-Tottenham Hotspur hot shot could make debut

Fleetwood Town look likely to hand a league debut to a former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford youngster at Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow – one of a handful of possible changes manager Scott Brown could make.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:00am

The Cod Army sit 17th in the League One table having run into some stuttering form in recent weeks but are a side that have made life difficult for Wednesday since the Owls’ dip into the third tier last season.

Brown could offer Phoenix Patterson a first start in the English game having brought him over from League of Ireland side Waterford United earlier this month. The 22-year-old forward was highly-rated in a youth career with Spurs and was put on media duty ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Shaun Rooney of Fleetwood Town during the Sky Bet League One between Milton Keynes Dons and Fleetwood Town at Stadium mk on December 10, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
“When I went out to Ireland the plan in my head was always to get back over here,” he said, making clear his desire to hit the ground running with his new club.

“When I went to Waterford I just tried my best to get goals and assists and get back to England so I’m really happy Fleetwood have given me the opportunity. I want to go about repaying them on the pitch.”

One player who wont feature is key man Shaun Rooney, who is still serving the final match in an extended ban having already been fined £1,500 for his conduct in the reverse fixture against the Owls.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday’s Luke McNally snag as Owls battle it out for Burnley loan transfer

Rooney saw red in more ways than one when he was sent off before sparking a brawl and shoving Wednesday boss Darren Moore on his way down the tunnel.

