Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Burnley defender, Luke McNally, will not be an easy one.

It was revealed earlier this month that the 23-year-old was one of the Owls’ defensive targets as they sought to bring in a new central defender this month, and a few days ago The Star was informed that an enquiry had been made to Burnley with regards to taking him on loan.

Now, with the transfer window heating up, it’s thought that Wednesday face competition from at least three teams in the Championship, and indications are that – as things stand – Vincent Kompany and the Clarets would prefer him in the second tier rather than the third.

Talks between Darren Moore and the relevant parties are thought have taken place, however with several clubs keen on the defender it remains to be seen where he will end up by the time the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Moore has managed to stave off Championship interest in the past when going after his Wednesday targets, but if Kompany’s side are eager to see him play higher up than where he has played in the past then a League One return may be a difficult sell.

The Owls have been linked with a host of defenders this month as they continue to look for Mark McGuinness’ replacement, however reports have suggested that Aden Flint could be on his way to Derby County, James Hill has joined Heart of Midlothian, and Mattie Pollock seems destined for Exeter City if the rumours are to be believed.

