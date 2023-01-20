Sheffield Wednesday title rivals complete yet another seven-figure fee in search of promotion

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most prominent title rivals have continued an aggressive approach to the battle by parting with their third seven-figure transfer fee of the season.

Ipswich Town have already brought in two Premier League youngsters for fees exceeding £1m in Lief Davis from Leeds United – back in July – and Nathan Broadhead from Everton just last week.

And Kieran McKenna’s squad has been further enhanced with the addition of their former academy graduate Harry Clarke from Arsenal, according to reports in East Anglia. Clarke has been a regular in the Championship with Stoke City this season and joins for a widely reported £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke is on his way to Ipswich Town for a fee upwards of £1m, according to reports in East Anglia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big-spending Tractor Boys sit third in the third tier table having run into a dip in form in recent weeks. Wednesday are currently four points ahead of them in second, with Plymouth Argyle three points clear with an extra game played.

Though Wednesday are actively looking for potential additions and there is no major panic for widespread additions, the wait goes on for a January addition at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last week Owls boss Darren Moore made clear there would be no knee-jerk reaction in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s alright wanting to bring players in, but they’ve got to be the right ones,” he said. “If they’re not there, then they’re not there. We can’t just bring players in for the sake of it.

“It’s easy, I can go out there tomorrow and get two players, but they might not be the right ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad