Sheffield Wednesday’s owner could have raked in money for both Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this summer.

Although the bids didn’t really come close, such are the financial pressures shouldered by Chansiri that I doubt he’d have faced serious flak for trading either or both.

Supporters understand - maybe better than the chairman on occasions in the past - that transfers are a two-way street.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been the subject of interest from Championship clubs this summer. Pic Steve Ellis

They know that a more judicious policy in the past could have freshened up the Carlos Carvalhal team and prevented it from going stale.

They’re painfully aware also that a better balance on expenditure could have saved the club the embarrassment of points deductions and failing to pay players.

But the bottom line is that Chansiri remains so emotionally invested in his continuing venture, not just financially entrenched in it, that his default position is not letting good players go.

And in the current circumstances, who can blame him?

No-one’s urged a more hard-headed approach than this column but, when it comes to the likes of Windass and Dele-Bashiru it’s tough.

Predators reason that beggars can’t be choosers. League One is hardly a showroom for a big sale.

And in the case of both these players we are talking more about what they might do in the future - might - than what they have done in the past.

Certainly true of FDB at 21 and even relevant to Windass at 28. We only know that, for pure ability, both these players should tear up the third tier.

Which represents an act of faith from the owner in support of his manager, Darren Moore.

For what it’s worth, I think that judgment is right in each case. Both players have an explosive quality that can give a solid team more impetus.

FDB’s pace and power is a mix with which Wednesday’s midfield is not over-blessed. Windass can catch fire from a variety of forward positions.