Why Sheffield Wednesday new man Mallik Wilks will definitely not make his Owls debut against Rochdale tonight

Supporters of Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait for their first sighting of new signing Mallik Wilks in action.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:30 pm

The 23-year-old attacker, whose long-running transfer saga was ended when he made the leap from Championship Hull City this week for an undisclosed fee, has made two appearances so far this season having shaken off a niggle and played a part in the Tigers’ pre-season programme.

Wilks was pictured in training at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground on Monday and it is hoped he will be able to hit the ground running in terms of match involvement as the Owls continue to navigate a busy early season schedule.

New Sheffield Wednesday man Mallik Wilks will not make his debut at Hillsborough this evening.

But his debut will not come tonight as League Two Rochdale arrive at Hillsborough for a Carabao Cup second round clash.

Wilks played for Hull in their first round defeat at Bradford City, meaning he is cup tied for the rest of the competitions and so will play no part at S6 this evening.

His debut could come as Wednesday welcome Forest Green Rovers to Hillsborough on Saturday.

