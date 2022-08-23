Why Sheffield Wednesday new man Mallik Wilks will definitely not make his Owls debut against Rochdale tonight
Supporters of Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait for their first sighting of new signing Mallik Wilks in action.
The 23-year-old attacker, whose long-running transfer saga was ended when he made the leap from Championship Hull City this week for an undisclosed fee, has made two appearances so far this season having shaken off a niggle and played a part in the Tigers’ pre-season programme.
Wilks was pictured in training at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground on Monday and it is hoped he will be able to hit the ground running in terms of match involvement as the Owls continue to navigate a busy early season schedule.
But his debut will not come tonight as League Two Rochdale arrive at Hillsborough for a Carabao Cup second round clash.
Wilks played for Hull in their first round defeat at Bradford City, meaning he is cup tied for the rest of the competitions and so will play no part at S6 this evening.
His debut could come as Wednesday welcome Forest Green Rovers to Hillsborough on Saturday.