Richard O’Donnell, who left Wednesday over a decade ago having made 20 appearances for the club across all competitions, became Dale’s first addition of the summer back in May after a four-year stint at Bradford City.

He counts a host of other clubs including Rotherham United and Chesterfield on his CV.

Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan.

It remains to be seen whether League Two Rochdale – who are yet to register a point in five league matches and had their former Wednesday loanee manager Robbie Stockdale sacked last week – will name a full-strength side, which would likely include O’Donnell.

The Owls are expected to ring the changes for the clash, which could also see them come up against 21-year-old loanee Femi Seriki, on loan from Sheffield United.

O’Donnell expressed his happiness at the Hillsborough draw on social media. It will be the second time he heads back to play at his old stadium after his Bristol City side let a two-goal half-time lead slip to lose 3-2 to Wednesday thanks to a last-gasp Kieran Lee winner back in September 2016.

The 33-year-old has been a huge supporter of the charity effort to support his close friend and former Owls teammate Tommy Spurr through his young son’s cancer treatment.

Not long ago O’Donnell’s eight-year-old son Archie has completed a 3km-per-day running challenge, a heartwarming fundraising push that has raised over £7,000 to date.