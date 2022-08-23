Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dele-Bashiru started the season like a house on fire for the Owls, and it led to a couple of offers coming Wednesday’s way from Blackpool, however Darren Moore doesn’t appear to have any intention of selling him at this point in time.

The club’s problem, however, is that FDB will be out of contract by this time next year, so if they don’t sell him in one of the next two transfer windows – and don’t manage to sort out a new deal – then they risk losing him for nothing.

It’s understood that Turkish giants, Beskitas, are the latest club to have shown an interest in the 21-year-old, while The Star has also been told that Antalyaspor have placed him on their list of potential targets going forward.

On top of that, Championship outfit, Bristol City, are also thought to be keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation given the precariousness of his future, though it remains to be seen whether anything more will come of it.

Dele-Bashiru has been left on the bench for the last few Wednesday games following his impressive start, however Moore has made it clear that his main desire with ‘Fizz’ is to get him tied down to a long-term deal – though at this point a concrete offer is not thought to have been offered.

The former Manchester City man is likely to feature against Rochdale this evening as Wednesday head into Carabao Cup action, and with Turkey’s transfer window opening slightly later than England’s anything could still happen.