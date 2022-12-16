Sheffield Wednesday handed midfielder boost ahead of Oxford United encounter

George Byers says that he is available for selection for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, even though he’s not quite ready to start just yet.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for the Owls since the 4-2 win over Burton Albion at the end of October, with a niggling injury meaning that a return to action was delayed on more than one occasion.

Now though, he’s back in full training and building up his match fitness once again, and the popular midfield man says that – while it’s up to Darren Moore – he is in contention to be in the matchday squad against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Byers admitted that this weekend was too soon for him to head straight back into the starting XI, but the boost of his return to full training will be well received fans and his teammates alike.

Speaking to the media ahead of the U’s game, the former Swansea City man said, “It was a bit of a tricky injury to be honest, it’s not a common one. It was a tear on the bottom of my foot that didn’t properly heal, and it’s difficult to get it right.

“But I had a scan a couple of weeks ago and they said it was a lot better, and I’ve been trying to slowly build up since then.

“This has been my first full week of training, so I’ve ticked that box. I’m happy to be back out there - I’ve missed it a lot. Now I need to get back to full fitness…

George Byers has endured a frustrating few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday due to injury.

“I don’t know what the gaffer is going to do, I’ve been back in training this week - I’m available, it’s been a positive week, so if he wants me then I’m ready.

“Obviously I’m not ready to start a game, because I’m not up to that fitness yet, but I’m available to be involved.”

Wednesday take on Oxford at 3pm as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in the league and maintain their chances of finishing the year on a high – possibly even top of the table if results elsewhere happen to go their way.