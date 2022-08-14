Why Sheffield Wednesday left Dennis Adeniran out completely against Charlton Athletic

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adeniran put in a star turn for the Owls in their midweek Carabao Cup game against Sunderland, grabbing a goal and an assist to round off a successful return to action after what has been a difficult period recovering from injury.

The midfield man was the standout performer at Hillsborough in that encounter, so it was a shock to many to see that his name wasn’t included on the teamsheet against the Addicks, however his manager says that they didn’t want to ask too much of him too soon.

When asked about Adeniran after the game, Moore explained, “We had to leave Dennis out because he came back in the week and played the game and had to be managed… He’ll be back in Monday, ready to go and ready to train. He had an exceptional game in the week, him and Tyreeq, but we had to manage him rather than taking any risks.

“It was the same with Lee Gregory. We managed him. Even at this stage of the season we’re managing players to get them physically fit and make sure they’re robust to deal with the games.

“With the decision that we made, and the treatment they’ve had, they’ll be back and ready to train on Monday and be part of the squad for the two games next week.”

It remains to be seen whether Adeniran will make the cut against Peterborough United when the Owls make the trip, but Moore certainly isn’t short of options now for his midfield three.