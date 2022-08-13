It wasn’t pretty, and the Owls pushed their luck on more than one occasion, but they won’t care at all after Tyreeq Bakinson’s first goal for the club saw them beat the Addicks and send them back down south with nothing.

Josh Windass was the standout performer on a very sunny afternoon at Hillsborough, and they now find themselves sitting pretty in second place on the League One table. They’ve also extended their unbeaten run at home to 12 games in all competitions.

Charlton will probably feel a bit aggrieved not to have even picked up a point in S6, but for Darren Moore the result is all that matters at this point in time – and seven points from nine is nothing to be sniffed at. Especially considering the opponents they’ve faced.

Here’s how we rated the players after their latest victory:

1. David Stockdale - 6 The Wednesday goalkeeper didn’t really have too much to do, to be honest. Dealt with some crosses well, held onto the ball when he needed to, and his distribution was pretty decent. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Jack Hunt - 5 Not a bad performance from Hunt, but not his best. Was swapped with Johnson in the second half as Moore went for inverted wingbacks. Didn’t stop, but didn’t have as much joy as he’d have liked. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6 Solid enough from Ihiekwe for the most part. Won most of his duels and was as vocal as usual in the back three. Barely put a foot wrong. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Ben Heneghan - 5 It was a hard day at the office for Heneghan, and while he did win plenty of aerial duels and made some decent blocks too, his passing was wayward and he very nearly cost the Owls a goal in the first half with a very loose backpass. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales