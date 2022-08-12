Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder quickly became a fan favourite at Hillsborough with some exciting displays early into his Owls career, however injury curtailed his debut season at the club and he was left to recover on the sidelines from a serious injury.

Now though, after putting in the work over preseason, Adeniran has put his hand up for more football under Darren Moore by notching up a fantastic goal and assist in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adeniran, who came to Wednesday from Everton, hopes there will be more of them to come.

Speaking after the game, the midfield man said, “Being injured for so long and not being able to help the team get into the play-offs last season. Me getting back out there was a surreal moment, and obviously scoring.

“That’s what I want to bring to the team, goals, assists and I want to carry on doing that every single game I play. I always saw light at the end of the tunnel.

"I always believed in myself that I’d come back quicker and stronger so I just had to be patient and get my head down, wait for the right moment. Obviously the gaffer gave me the opportunity today and hopefully I took it.”

Dennis Adeniran was delighted with his Sheffield Wednesday return to action.

The 23-year-old also explained what his manager had said to him during his long road to recovery, and how much it meant to be scoring in front of the Wednesday faithful once again.

He told The Star, “The manager always told me to keep my head down and keep going, obviously I’ve been injured, and in preseason he said that I’d been doing well - so I just had to keep going and my opportunity would come. Hopefully tonight I’ve shown him what I can do.

“It was really a surreal moment, with the adrenaline rush you get. I’d almost forgot how it feels to be scoring here, so it was such a fantastic moment for me scoring in front of these fans.”