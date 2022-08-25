Why Sheffield Wednesday Jack Hunt may take a little longer than first suspected to get over throat issue
He’s regarded as one of the most dependable members of the Sheffield Wednesday squad.
But wing-back Jack Hunt looks likely to sit out of a few forthcoming matches as he continues on the comeback trail from a throat infection.
The 31-year-old reported an illness to the club on the morning of their trip to Peterborough United last week.
And while it was initially hoped it would be something he could shake off in a few days, it seems Hunt may take a little longer to rebuild his way to full fitness after the infection also reached his chest.
“He has been back in training,” said Owls boss Darren Moore. “He was on five days of antibiotics. His energy levels have been depleted so what we are doing is building him back up.
“Hopefully he will get back in training with the boys on Thursday. We have to get his physicality back to where it was because he had a throat and chest infection.
“He is back on the grass with the sports science so hopefully he will get back in training in the next couple of weeks.”
Youngster Jay Glover stepped out at right wing-back in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Rochdale last time out, where there was no sign of Liam Palmer.
There’s nothing to worry about there as Palmer watched on from the stands.
“We gave him a rest,” Moore continued. “He has been superb for us. We didn't feel he was required to play and we gave Jay Glover a run.
“He will be back in training and ready to go again on Thursday.”