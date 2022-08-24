Darren Moore doesn’t get his wish as Sheffield Wednesday get long haul draw in Carabao Cup third round

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls will make the long trip to Southampton hoping to upset the odds by beating top tier opposition. The Saints are in their 11th season in the Premier League and played in Europe as recently as the 2016/17 season.

Darren Moore made clear his preference was for a home draw and what may irk Wednesday is the prospect of a long away trip which will take away from recovery time between fixtures – a yet-to-be-drawn FA Cup clash over the weekend of November 5 followed by a trip to Accrington Stanley the following weekend.

A win would put Wednesday into the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time since the 2015/16 season and for only the second time in 21 seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore has spoken about the desire to do well in cup competitions this season and the depth of the squad has already shown itself to be more than capable having beaten Sunderland and Rochdale so far without conceding.