Why Sheffield Wednesday fans saw players playing out of position in Spanish tie

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco has explained why some of his Owls youngsters were playing out of position on Tuesday night.

Jay Glover, usually a central midfielder, started at right back, while Sean Fusire – most often seen at right back – began the game on the right wing, a position that was later taken up by another centre midfielder, Rio Shipston.

The young trio have all played their part in Xisco’s preseason games so far and did themselves no harm at all in the 0-0 draw with Real Murcia at Pinatar Arena, and the Owls boss says that there’s a very good reason why they’re being used in various roles up to now.

Speaking to The Star he explained, “One of the ideas is that we try to teach the young guys two or three positions, because if they understand that then they have more chance to play… It’s something we’re trying to do, and it’s good for them sometimes.

“Also, Dominic (Iorfa) in the second half played as a right back, because you never know what will happen in the season, and they need to know what the job is in their position and what happens there.

“I’m trying to give this situation for the young guys, because they learn better if you give them different problems every day.”

Wednesday return to training at 9.30am following the draw on Tuesday evening, and will now begin preparations for Friday’s return to the same stadium to face second tier Spanish outfit, CD Eldense before flying home on Saturday.

