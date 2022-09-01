Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, without wishing to tempt fate (writing in advance of Thursday night’s window closure), I doubt they will be easily unsettled.

Or that one of the most principled and stubborn owners in football will stand by and accept any dismantling of a squad he has invested so much to build.

But when you sign Championship players for League One - all over the field and including many who could still grace the higher level - it’s inevitable that there will be interest.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass has started the season strongly this year and has been the subject of interest from Championship clubs

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know, for instance, that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is an obvious target unless he signs a new deal that has been hanging fire.

Josh Windass has ruled out a fresh one, saying he wants to earn it, which is refreshing but does not remove the question for an individual playing below his level.

And while the Owls might have a measure of reassurance in the deals securing Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory, there must be second tier clubs who would take them.

But in some cases Wednesday are paying Championship wages - they have to be with the level of their recruitment this summer. And right now they can offer the players in question a rapid return there based on the start to the season.

So - and with trepidation - the pre-deadline forecast from here is little or no disruption to probably the best laid planning of Chansiri’s reign.

The owner has his critics but fans would surely not swap him for anyone else in this situation. You can be sure that, if anyone is crowbarred out, the price will be high.

Perhaps the greatest worry has been the Middlesbrough link with Windass, who, if he stays fit, will provide a spark that most oppositions will find impossible to extinguish.

Was he the subject of the manager-to-manager enquiry that Moore fielded with a “no” on Tuesday? Or maybe from Blackpool for George Byers?

Was Gregory the target for a similar approach by a League One club’s manager (possibly Derby)?

It’s healthy actually that Wednesday are more worried about losing players than signing them. Testimony to pro-active action over the summer and the quality of a squad in which Alex Mighten, signed on loan from Nottingham Forest, is the 21st member of it who has played Championship or higher.