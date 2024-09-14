Why Sheffield Wednesday boss was 'proud' despite QPR gut-punch at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he was pleased with his team - despite conceding a late equaliser against Queens Park Rangers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls put on a much better showing at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon compared to their recent outings in the Championship, and it looked like they’d battled to three points after Barry Bannan’s late goal in front of the away end.

However it wasn’t to be as Alfie Lloyd bundled home with practically the last kick of the game, extending QPR’s unbeaten run as well as Wednesday’s streak without a victory. For Röhl, however, he insisted that he was ‘proud’ of the way his team acquitted themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First of all I congratulated my team on the good performance,” he told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “I think it was huge step forward for me since we played against Plymouth - that was the first point… Of course at the end it’s a little bit of a difficult story, when you score that fantastic goal from Barry you want to win.

“But this is football, and we have to speak about the situation how we came to the corner… It starts with a foul on Musaba, we didn’t get the freekick, and then we made a foul - which you cannot do - and by the corner it’s a little bit ‘all in’. There’s a lot of players around and it’s unlucky. But after three difficult games where we didn’t create chances it was a step forward today…

“We created chances, we had ball-winning situations, we were much more compact, and we found the right balance between playing short and also playing in behind. We created more energy in the stadium and this is the way we want to go. I’m proud of the reaction from my team.”