Why senior Sheffield Wednesday duo were MIA against Doncaster Rovers

Xisco’s men were beaten 1-0 by Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium after a goal from Luke Molyneux in the second half, but 22 different players got a run-out in their penultimate friendly before the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.
There was still no place for Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks as they continue their recovery from injuries sustained last season, while Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher weren’t chosen given that they’ve only just come through the door at Middlewood Road and have been undergoing testing.
With Ihiekwe and Bakinson, though, there is apparently no real reason for concern as the manager explained that on Monday the defender picked up a slight ankle knock that meant he was left out, while his teammate had a minor throat issue and was also given the game off.
Wednesday are back in action on Saturday for their final preseason fixture as Luton Town come to Hillsborough, and it may be that all of the aforementioned players could feature in that game in some way if they’re deemed ready enough.
All but Bakinson were spotted at the stadium, with Palmer, Wilks, Delgado and Fletcher all out on the field with Ben Heneghan having a pre-match run before the game got underway – Heneghan remains with the Owls as he continues his march to fitness following a serious knee injury whilst playing for the club last year.