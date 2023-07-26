Why senior Sheffield Wednesday duo were MIA against Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday duo, Michael Ihiekwe and Tyreeq Bakinson, were both missing in action as the Owls face Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night.

Xisco’s men were beaten 1-0 by Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium after a goal from Luke Molyneux in the second half, but 22 different players got a run-out in their penultimate friendly before the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

There was still no place for Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks as they continue their recovery from injuries sustained last season, while Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher weren’t chosen given that they’ve only just come through the door at Middlewood Road and have been undergoing testing.

With Ihiekwe and Bakinson, though, there is apparently no real reason for concern as the manager explained that on Monday the defender picked up a slight ankle knock that meant he was left out, while his teammate had a minor throat issue and was also given the game off.

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday for their final preseason fixture as Luton Town come to Hillsborough, and it may be that all of the aforementioned players could feature in that game in some way if they’re deemed ready enough.