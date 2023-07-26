Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, is very pleased to have got Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher on board at Hillsborough as they approach the new season.

The Owls announced the duo on Monday and Tuesday this week, Delgado coming in from Pacos de Ferreira on a permanent basis and Fletcher joining on loan from Watford – where he was signed by the Owls boss in 2021.

Neither was able to feature in the 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers last night as they work their way up to fitness following a disjointed preseason, however they may be able to play a part in Saturday’s final friendly against Luton Town at Hillsborough.

Xisco spoke highly of the duo, calling them ‘consistent’ and ‘complete’ in his assessment at the Eco-Power Stadium, stressing that both can give something different to the side heading into the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to the media the Spaniard said, “Juan is an international for Chile, and he can play in a few positions - fullback, winger, as a number 10 or number 8, and he’s a player who is aggressive and consistent. Right now that’s what we want, consistency… I’m very happy with him, he was a very good choice for us - and now it’s the time for Juan to improve. The faster that can happen, the better for our squad.

“And I think for me, Fletcher is complete. He’s like a target man, but also has the velocity to go into space - when he was with me in Watford he knew exactly what I wanted from my strikers, and worked very hard. I think we will try every day to give something different for the players… I think he’s an important player coming into our squad.”

Another name linked with the Owls now is Spanish defender, Pol Valentin, with international reports stating that a deal had been agreed in principle with the players and Xisco stating in Doncaster that they are ‘trying to take him as fast as possible’.