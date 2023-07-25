Reports in the media in recent days have suggested that Preston North End were considering making a move for the Owls defender, while it had also been suggested that Croatian side, Dinamo Zagreb, were keeping tabs on his situation.
Iorfa does have only one year left one his Owls deal, meaning that he will be available as a free agent come the end of the season, but despite that his manager was categorical in saying that he would not be going anywhere.
“No, Dominic is important for us,” he told the media when asked about any potential exit for the 28-year-old. “100% he is our player. He’s very good for us, and we’re going to keep him in our team.”
Iorfa has been in a regular in Xisco’s Owls sides over the course of preseason so far, playing as both a centre back and full back in his back four against the likes of York City, CD Eldense and - most recently - Doncaster Rovers.