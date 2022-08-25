Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed he is. At the age of just 23, Wednesday is his fourth permanent club. Leeds, Barnsley, Hull City and now the Owls, are all Yorkshire-based.

Another loan spell took him to Doncaster Rovers and others took him to the far-flung lands of Accrington and Grimsby, neither more than a 90-minute drive from his Leeds base.

Mallik Wilks has signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

So while it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly flown the nest, he hasn’t nested a home for himself, either.

Enter Darren Moore, who wants to help lay roots for the attacker at S6.

“I am really pleased to get him,” he said. “I have said to him, let's make S6 a home for him here.

“He is so excited and pleased to be here and we are happy to have him and are really looking forward to getting him settled down and playing in front of the passionate support base.”

And therein lies part of the attraction, you have to suspect, when it comes to Wilks at Sheffield Wednesday.

Cursed timing means the media are yet to speak to Wilks but that unveiling with the club’s media team shows a vibrant personality you fancy might go well in front of a vast and expectant Hillsborough crowd.

In and out at Hull, he made it perfectly clear he wanted the move. Social media likes, the odd comment and indeed the revelation from the Tigers’ end that perhaps he told them as much.

“Him getting on the front foot and hopefully scoring and creating chances will mean goals for us,” Moore said.

“He is not a kid anymore and has reached a level and age now where he needs to be playing (regular) football.”

Wilks’ ability to play out wide, particularly from the right cutting in onto his left foot, tallies nicely with that of Josh Windass. Throw the two together with the likes of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and of course Barry Bannan and there’s quite an attacking threat on offer, perhaps in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.