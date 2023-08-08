‘Why I’m here’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s exciting arrival reveals fan desire

New Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Anthony Musaba, says that he’s eager to give Owls fans what they want now that he’s joined the club.

There was a moment shortly into his debut on Friday night where the 22-year-old brought down a high ball and burst towards the Southampton goal, the crowd roared and even though he was tackled eventually you could feel that it was appreciated.

It was exactly the sort of play that Wednesdayites are hoping to see from him, why they were so excited by his arrival, and it’s what the manager, Xisco, wants from him as well.

“He wants to see the qualities that I have,” Musaba told the club’s YouTube channel. “I’m quick, I have pace and I’m a good dribbler. As an attacker you have to score and give assists, so these are the types of things that the coach wants to see from me and that’s why I’m here - to show it.”

He also went on to add how much Owls supporters are helping him, saying, “The fans are really important for us, so we have to stay together the whole season, hopefully we can get good things. Their support means a lot to me, and what they’re expecting of me I want to give them on the pitch. It feels good for me and is helping me feel at home quicker.

“In my head I want to stay here for the future, not to go out on loan, so I’m really focused on Sheffield Wednesday and that starts with this season.”