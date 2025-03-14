Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has refused to ‘waste energy’ on the post-match controversy involving his Sheffield United opposite man Chris Wilder last November.

The German coach saw his side finish as 1-0 losers in tight a Remembrance Sunday clash that was low on entertainment but offered him a first taste of Steel City derby football. Headlines were made later in the evening when passionate Unitedite Wilder was filmed in a Sheffield pub singing songs about the Owls and Röhl himself, with footage posted on social media.

Speaking afterwards, the Wednesday boss chose not to get drawn into the prospect of a public back-and-forth with his Blades counterpart but made clear he was looking forward to the return fixture, which will take place at Hillsborough on Sunday. He said he had taken the singing of chants in his direction throughout the derby occasion as an indication he was doing something right at S6.

Focus is all on the team for Danny Röhl

Asked once more whether the incident could add a little ‘spice’ to what is already one of the fiercest football rivalries in English football, Röhl made clear his focus was set entirely on what his corner can do to impact the match - and that he refuses to ‘waste energy’ on Wilder’s post-derby antics last time out.

“I look to my team,” he said. “I see my team have shown big character with the two wins. I enjoy my team, I love my team. I think what other guys thought about me and what they are doing after games is not my problem or my topic. I will not waste my energy to talk or think about this.

“For me it is about that we are clear, we have to come with a lot of power and intensity. In the last two games we showed this and we feel the energy, the huddle after the Norwich game showed we do not just put energy from outside into the group, the energy from inside is strong. There is a big belief and when you turn around a 2-0 from Norwich it shows a big character. That is the focus for me at the moment.”

The two managers spoke about a meeting in popular Italian restaurant Nonna’s in the months ahead of the first meeting between the two clubs. Asked whether he had seen or bumped into Wilder since that match, Röhl simply replied: “No.”