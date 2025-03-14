Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, smiled as he suggested that this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United might not be the last this season.

Sunday afternoon will see Hillsborough play host to a Steel City derby for the first time since 2019, and with Wednesday chasing their first victory over the Blades since 2012 there are plenty of nerves ahead of the tie - on both sides of the divide.

Plenty of the talk in the build-up has been around who the pressure is on to secure victory, with many Owls feeling like Chris Wilder’s side are more in need of a victory given how tight things are at the top of the Championship table in their hunt for promotion into the Premier League.

And now the Wednesday boss has thrown a little bit of fuel on those flames as he spoke about the pressures of the tie, saying that it is United who ‘have to deliver’ after Röhl’s side hit their target of passing the 50-point mark. And his cheeky hint that a play-off Steel City derby wasn’t off the cards was delivered with a wry smile.

A play-off Sheffield derby?

Speaking to the media the German said, “If I look back to our season, it’s a good season for us with some small ups and downs, but I’m very happy - and we achieved our small goal of achieving over 50 points. With our opponent, who has a value of £125 million, maybe the pressure is not on us - it’s about them. They have to deliver.

“We’re looking forward to being the nasty team, and to create something here, and then you never know… Maybe it’s not the last game against them this year.”

Meanwhile, on the game itself, he went on to add, “For me the preparation is normal, it’s about our next opponent and preparing training - I write the match plan… But on Sunday the emotions will come, when we go to the stadium. It’s about three more points, and I know what it means for the city of Sheffield and our massive fans - but it’s also important that we have a clear mindset for what we have to do. That’s a crucial thing.”

Wednesday and United lock horns at 12.30 on Sunday, with a victory for the hosts potentially taking them up to eighth place should other results go their way over the weekend.