Why Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and two others were left out of Sheffield Wednesday squad for derby defeat

There was also concern for some men missing in action as a handful of Wednesday players continue on their path to injury recovery.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a fan favourite in the early stages of the campaign, was the subject of transfer interest late in the window but was left out of the matchday squad as a precaution as his recovery from a hamstring tweak goes on.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was left out of Sheffield Wednesday's derby defeat to Barnsley.

“Fisayo is fine,” said Owls boss Darren Moore. “He only trained on Thursday and Friday, so he only had two days and to come back from a hamstring strain, it’s too risky for that.

“He’ll have another full week to come back into it and up his volume and hopefully he’ll be ready to play a part in the match next week [at Plymouth Argyle].”

Another pair to miss out were Jack Hunt and Dennis Adeniran.

“We gave Jack a physical this morning because he’s still just feeling the after-effects of that chest infection.

“Again, he’ll be better for the workout he’s had in that session this morning and he’s fine.

“It’s been a knee injury with him [Adeniarn] and we’re just waiting on a second opinion before we start the process with him.