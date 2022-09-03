Why Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and two others were left out of Sheffield Wednesday squad for derby defeat
A lacklustre team performance by Sheffield Wednesday was the headline on an afternoon that saw the Owls surrender their 14-match unbeaten home record to Barnsley.
There was also concern for some men missing in action as a handful of Wednesday players continue on their path to injury recovery.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a fan favourite in the early stages of the campaign, was the subject of transfer interest late in the window but was left out of the matchday squad as a precaution as his recovery from a hamstring tweak goes on.
“Fisayo is fine,” said Owls boss Darren Moore. “He only trained on Thursday and Friday, so he only had two days and to come back from a hamstring strain, it’s too risky for that.
“He’ll have another full week to come back into it and up his volume and hopefully he’ll be ready to play a part in the match next week [at Plymouth Argyle].”
Another pair to miss out were Jack Hunt and Dennis Adeniran.
“We gave Jack a physical this morning because he’s still just feeling the after-effects of that chest infection.
“Again, he’ll be better for the workout he’s had in that session this morning and he’s fine.
“It’s been a knee injury with him [Adeniarn] and we’re just waiting on a second opinion before we start the process with him.
“Hopefully he won’t be too long, but we’re not really too clear yet with him. I was hoping to hear more yesterday, but I think we’ll hear more over the next couple of days with him.”