"MIA" "Needs to rekindle his form" - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday crash to Barnsley defeat

It was hugely a frustrating afternoon at what has become something of a fortress under Darren Moore; Wednesday unable to get themselves going in possession and on the back foot in defence.

So how did the Owls players get on in what was a bad day at the office?

Here are our player ratings from S6.

..but what of the ratings? Take a stroll through a few low numbers on a rare off-day at home..

David Stockdale – 5

A really clever moment came in the first half as wave after wave of Barnsley attack was halted by Stockdale, who took off his gloves, re-tied his shoelaces and broke that momentum.

Got away with a sloppy bit of passing on 52 minutes, allowing Thomas to bound down on goal and crash one against the crossbar and made up for it with a smart save with 20 minutes or so left on the clock.

Dominic Iorfa – 4

Didn’t look entirely comfortable in moments when Barnsley hounded the Owls defence in the press. Out-muscled once or twice but used his recovery ability to good effect.

Went down injured

Michael Ihiekwe – 4

Fluffed an early chance and though it was unlucky, he didn’t manage to clear the danger when sliding in on Barnsley’s opener.

One of his shakier performances particularly on the ball.

Mark McGuinness – 5

The most comfortable of the back three in possession against an in-your-face Tykes press. Strong in the air.

Was a surprise change-up, coming off as Moore switched things up in the second half.

Liam Palmer – 5

Took a knock to the mush early doors and battled out on the right.

Couldn’t quite get into it as much as he has in the excellent form that saw him to the player of the month award last time out.

George Byers – 5

Cut a frustrated figure in the midst of things and couldn’t seem to get things going as he would have liked.

Improved in the second half as with a few of his colleagues, producing a huge block with 20 or so minutes left to keep the Owls in it.

Barry Bannan – 6

Produced a number of moments of real quality, causing problems with his vision and quick-thinking.

Wednesday’s best player on the day. Looks to be growing in match sharpness and confidence, which is a hugely important thing for Wednesday’s season.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 4

Stretched early to deny a dangerous Barnsley cross. Offered support in attack and defence, but wasn't devastating in his approach and was sloppy in possession once or twice.

Looked a little short on the bundles of energy he’s provided in his Wednesday career so far.

Marvin Johnson – 4

Looked lively in the opening exchanges, aggressively shrugging off Williams to get an early cross in. Switched off in the build-up to Barnsley’s opener and generally looked below his best.

Needs to rekindle his form from last season. It’ll come.

Josh Windass – 5

There was certainly no lack of effort, but nothing seemed to run for him and he was left chasing shadows for much of the match.

Came off with half an hour to go. It wasn’t his game, but given his record of goal contributions this season, a brave call when chasing the game.

Lee Gregory – 5

Was MIA in the first half as Wednesday struggled to get the ball forward with any regularity. Improved hugely in the second, dropping in and creating his own mischief.

Did well to bring down a dinked Bannan lob-ball early in the second period but lost his balance at the crucial moment and later shot at Collins having broken in behind the Barnsley defence – had the two big chances and missed them both.

SUBS

Alex Mighten – 5

On for Bakinson, 64’. Looked to take the dangerous option when in possession and was always positive, but couldn’t find the sort of space he’d have been a real threat in and failed to make much of a difference.

Reece James – 5

On for McGuinness, 64’. Was an important cog in the system change that saw Smith on to go to two up top and looked tidy enough, but again made little impact.

Mallik Wilks – 5

On for Windass, 64’. Worked hard, offered good runs and one or two nice touches, but with Wednesday second-best he didn’t have anything like the sort of impact he would’ve liked, and was sent on to provide.

Michael Smith – 5