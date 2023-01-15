David Stockdale prowled the touchline during Sheffield Wednesday’s vitally important win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday – despite the fact he was not named in the matchday squad.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper lost his place in the squad to Cameron Dawson last month despite what appeared to be a positive start to life at Wednesday having joined from the Chairboys in the summer.

Stockdale was a hugely popular figure at Adams Park and seemed in great spirits greeting figures from the club.

Owls David Stockdale. Pic Steve Ellis

And it became clear the stopper was suffering from a minor back issue – which it is hoped won’t keep him out for long. Young glover Luke Jackson stepped into the breach and served as understudy to Dawson, who chalked-up the Owls’ 15th League One clean sheet to take them to within two of the club record.

“He jarred his back yesterday in training while he was doing his goalkeeping session,” Moore confirmed to reporters post-match.

“He went down low to go for a ball and his back just spasmed up. That happened yesterday, we carried him down here today and gave him some anti-inflammatory medication to see if that would loosen-up his muscles, it didn’t in time so he had to miss the game.

“That meant we had to bring young Luke Jackson with us and he had to deputise on the bench so we’ll assess Stockers as well.”