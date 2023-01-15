Lee Gregory is once again the subject of transfer speculation, with reports this week suggesting the striker is wanted by at least three clubs.

BBC Sheffield reported that two Championship clubs and one club in League One were keen on the 34-year-old, who has four goals in 21 league appearances this season while juggling injury niggles and stints out of the side.

The Star understands that Sheffield-born Gregory was of keen interest to Derby County in the summer – but it is not known whether they are the unnamed third tier admirer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gregory has been in and out of the side at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wednesday boss Darren Moore seemed relaxed when quizzed of the reports and made clear that while there may well be interest in last season’s top scorer, the club are yet to receive any contact whatsoever from any clubs wanting to tempt the forward with a move away from S6.

“For me it’s nice, it shows that we’ve got good players here at the football club,” Moore said. “If you look at the reports – and if you listen to them – that’s testament to the work we’re doing here and what the players are achieving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there’s been nothing at all official so it’s all speculation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan favourite, Gregory came off the bench in the Owls’ win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday to mark his return to the side after two matches out with a back issue.