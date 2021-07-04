Why Darren Moore’s got Sheffield Wednesday on the running track in Wales
Darren Moore is eager to get Sheffield Wednesday fighting fit for the new season, so it’s not just ball work that he’s had his players doing out west in Wales.
The Owls are midway through their training camp in Newport at present, with Moore and his technical team putting them through their paces ahead of their first friendly game against Celtic on July 7th.
Wednesday have just over a month until the League One campaign gets underway against Charlton Athletic, and Moore says that he’s been really pleased with how things have worked out with the Welsh Football Association during their time in Wales so far.
But on top of the football work that they’ve done whilst on camp, on Saturday the Owls boss took them to Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday morning, where they were out on the track as they look to get their fitness levels where they need to be.
Speaking to Cwmbran Life about the excursion, the Wednesday boss said, “We’ve come down to Wales because our pitches back up in Sheffield are being relaid and resurfaced, so we’ve come down here for 10 days where we can get some good work done…
“We’ve been at Dragon Park and the Welsh FA have been superb to allow us to train there - we’re very grateful.
“We’re doing a running session at Cwmbran Stadium, and I’ve got them on the running track covering certain distances in certain times, all adding to their physical robustness and capacity to get a level-based fitness for the season ahead.”
Wednesday’s first game of the season against Charlton is set for August 7th.