Why Darren Moore’s got Sheffield Wednesday on the running track in Wales

The Owls are midway through their training camp in Newport at present, with Moore and his technical team putting them through their paces ahead of their first friendly game against Celtic on July 7th.

Wednesday have just over a month until the League One campaign gets underway against Charlton Athletic, and Moore says that he’s been really pleased with how things have worked out with the Welsh Football Association during their time in Wales so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on top of the football work that they’ve done whilst on camp, on Saturday the Owls boss took them to Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday morning, where they were out on the track as they look to get their fitness levels where they need to be.

Speaking to Cwmbran Life about the excursion, the Wednesday boss said, “We’ve come down to Wales because our pitches back up in Sheffield are being relaid and resurfaced, so we’ve come down here for 10 days where we can get some good work done…

“We’ve been at Dragon Park and the Welsh FA have been superb to allow us to train there - we’re very grateful.

“We’re doing a running session at Cwmbran Stadium, and I’ve got them on the running track covering certain distances in certain times, all adding to their physical robustness and capacity to get a level-based fitness for the season ahead.”

Darren Moore is putting his Sheffield Wednesday players to work.