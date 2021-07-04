SWLFC, boosted by the arrival of a new manager, Paul Musacchio, have already made a handful of new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season in the North East Women's Regional Football League Premier Division, with Megan Parkin and Ella Bright coming in from Sheffield FC as well as former Chester attacker, Amy Broomhead.

Now, as Musacchio looks to get his side ready for the season ahead, it’s also been confirmed that Abbie South, Sadie Rowley, Charlotte Howe, Liv Mellor, Lauren Bullock and Rebecca Allen have all been promoted and will be looking to play their part in the campaign ahead once it gets underway.

South and Rowley (both 18) have been at the club since they were U10s, while Howe (17) joined at U11s and Allen (19) came in a little bit later, coming on board at U13 level.

The newest recruit of the promoted six is Bullock, 20, who has previously played for Huddersfield Town, while Liv Mellor (18) has really risen up the ranks at the club having first joined SWLFC at just six-years-old – she’s played at every age group and level in blue and white.

A statement this week read, “We are proud to announce that six of last year's reserve squad have been chosen to step up to join the first team… What is even more pleasing is that five of the girls have arrived here after progressing through our junior ranks for a number of years, backing up our ethos of offering girls a genuine pathway from the first steps in junior football to playing at adult Tier 5."

Wednesday were promoted into the NEWRFL once the 2019/20 season was curtailed, but got limited time on the field in 2020/21 due to the ongoing restrictions that were in place.

