The Owls are in a tough predicament at present with regards to bolstering Darren Moore’s ranks, however the recent news of several players having wage issues settled has certainly helped them move in a positive direction.

Now, with Wednesday’s preseason well underway and their first friendly on the horizon, The Star understands that they are in ongoing discussions with the EFL and are eager to try and get something finalised in time for new faces to come in and take part in at least some of their preseason fixtures.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under their current embargo, the Owls are able to sign new players, as proven by the announcement of David Agbontohoma, however do have to work within certain restrictions that continue to make life difficult.

Wednesday were one of several clubs placed under embargo by the EFL earlier this year after taking advantage of a government extension for the filing of their latest accounts, and Moore will be hoping to get the matter settled as soon as they can.

It remains to be seen exactly when the issue will be put to bed – according to Companies House the accounts are only due on July 30th – but income from a new kit provider, Macron, as well as compensation from Celtic for Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide will give them a much-needed financial boost.

With the new season now just over one month away, Wednesdayites are itching to see some new faces get involved in Moore’s side ahead of what is likely to be a very tough 2021/22 campaign in League One, however the real work in that sense can only get underway once they’re out from under the cloud of the embargo and easing wages concerns.

Sheffield Wednesday remain under a transfer embargo. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)